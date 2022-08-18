Read full article on original website
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
