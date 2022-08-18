Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Of ‘Better Call Saul’s Many Tragedies, Gus Fring’s Final Scene Is the Most Heartbreaking
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’
Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode
This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Break Down That Final Cigarette Scene and Flash of Color
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” titled “Saul Gone.” The morning after “Better Call Saul” fans were left reeling from the series finale on Monday night, stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and co-creator Peter Gould held a virtual press conference to answer questions about the buzzy final that’s had everybody dissecting closely. In the last moments of the finale, we see Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) end up in prison with an 86-year sentence. However, even though he’s behind bars, he gets a final warm moment with Kim Wexler (Seehorn), sharing a cigarette with...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
7 details you may have missed on the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul'
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" had a few throwbacks to moments from early seasons of "Breaking Bad."
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Reveals the Show Is Filming in Thailand
When it comes to traveling a bit, S.W.A.T. is taking it to another level as Shemar Moore and the cast are in Thailand. Yes, Moore, who plays Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS drama, is right there in the middle of all the action. The TV show will be airing new episodes later this fall as part of the network’s Friday night lineup.
tvinsider.com
‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)
Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
Comments / 0