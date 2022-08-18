ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Chris McAllister
3d ago

I lost my suddenlink internet and cable, all cell phone signal and mobile data around 4 PM yesterday. cell phone signal finally came back about 4:45 PM yesterday. didn't get internet back till about 7 or 8 this morning.

Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
City
Road construction this weekend puts the ‘GRRR’ in ‘gridlock’

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Road crews are pulling a double whammy this weekend for travelers, commuters, and visitors. Anyone who survived last weekend’s brake-light bonanza north of The Woodlands on Interstate 45 southbound are about to be treated to a second weekend of standstill traffic. Not to be outdone, one of the alternate routes, FM 249 – aka ‘The Tomball Parkway’ – will also be shutting down.
HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
MCSO INVESTIGATES PORTER SHOOTING

Saturday night MCSO responded to a reported accidental shooting at the Montgomery Pines Apartments on I-69 in Porter. MCHD and Porter Fire arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. CPR was initiated and he was transported to Kingwood Hospital where he died. Montgomery County Homicide Detectives spent the entire night investigating the shooting and talking to witnesses. At daylight, they remain on the scene. They have not yet concluded the investigation.
