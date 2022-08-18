ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleveland Brewery For Sale

The Cleveland Brewery is for sale. Can maintain operations in current spot with a 3bbl Electric Stout Tanks and Kettles Brew House with four 3 bbl fermenters along with a 1bbl Electric Brewhouse with four 1.5 barrel fermenters. Or you can move location to a larger facility and ramp up production on a much larger scale. Been in business 8 years with top notch recipes. Interested investors is also an option.
25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops

Cleveland is a hot spot for locally brewed and roasted coffee. Whether iced or hot, guzzled on-the-go or sipped in a comfy armchair, there's no denying coffee fuels Cleveland. Numerous national chains and mom-and-pop coffee shops have percolated up across the Alamo City recently, so here's a rundown of essentially locally owned ones worth checking out.
Platform Brewing Lays Off Nearly 30 at Production Facility in Cleveland

An estimated 25-30 employees at Platform Brewing Company's production facility in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood have been (or are in the process of being) laid off, Scene has learned. Those who work at the facility, brewing, testing, canning, packaging and warehousing all but Platform's Haze Jude IPA, (the brewery's cash cow, which is produced offsite in New Hampshire), received a message Thursday night on the company's Slack channel advising them not to come into work Friday. Employees told Scene that this message alluded to work being done at the building, but was "vague" and "seemed sketchy."
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
26 Cleveland Life Hacks, According To Reddit Users

If you're looking for information from real people about, well, anything, Reddit is where it's at. User @neosmndrew started a recent thread asking for Cleveland-specific hacks that fellow Redditors were willing to share. These are what everyone came up with.
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared the first images that show the tracks of the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest ride scheduled to open in 2023. The orange and yellow sections of the roller coaster are being prepared for shipment from the ride’s manufacturer Zamperla in Italy, according to the park’s director of communications.
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party. Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and...
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
