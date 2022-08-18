Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
The Cleveland Brewery For Sale
The Cleveland Brewery is for sale. Can maintain operations in current spot with a 3bbl Electric Stout Tanks and Kettles Brew House with four 3 bbl fermenters along with a 1bbl Electric Brewhouse with four 1.5 barrel fermenters. Or you can move location to a larger facility and ramp up production on a much larger scale. Been in business 8 years with top notch recipes. Interested investors is also an option.
Cleveland Scene
25 Essential Cleveland Coffee Shops
Cleveland is a hot spot for locally brewed and roasted coffee. Whether iced or hot, guzzled on-the-go or sipped in a comfy armchair, there's no denying coffee fuels Cleveland. Numerous national chains and mom-and-pop coffee shops have percolated up across the Alamo City recently, so here's a rundown of essentially locally owned ones worth checking out.
The first place Guardians are ... well ... fun and a little baseball magic – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Which question should we ask first ... How did the Guardians beat Detroit Wednesday night? Or maybe, how are the Guardians in first place in the Central?
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
WKYC
Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling
CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The condiment, Mustard for...
Mark Mothersbaugh to Appear at Upcoming DEVOtional
Annual event takes place in September at the Beachland
The Resonators Return to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in December
Concert will celebrate the late Michael Stanley's legacy
Cleveland's Gary Willard Releases New Single
Upgrading his home studio during the pandemic inspired the local musician to write some new tunes
Platform Brewing Lays Off Nearly 30 at Production Facility in Cleveland
An estimated 25-30 employees at Platform Brewing Company's production facility in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood have been (or are in the process of being) laid off, Scene has learned. Those who work at the facility, brewing, testing, canning, packaging and warehousing all but Platform's Haze Jude IPA, (the brewery's cash cow, which is produced offsite in New Hampshire), received a message Thursday night on the company's Slack channel advising them not to come into work Friday. Employees told Scene that this message alluded to work being done at the building, but was "vague" and "seemed sketchy."
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Cleveland Scene
26 Cleveland Life Hacks, According To Reddit Users
If you're looking for information from real people about, well, anything, Reddit is where it's at. User @neosmndrew started a recent thread asking for Cleveland-specific hacks that fellow Redditors were willing to share. These are what everyone came up with.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die
Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.
13abc.com
Wild Mouse photo gallery: Here’s your 1st look at Cedar Point’s new roller coaster tracks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared the first images that show the tracks of the Wild Mouse roller coaster, the park’s newest ride scheduled to open in 2023. The orange and yellow sections of the roller coaster are being prepared for shipment from the ride’s manufacturer Zamperla in Italy, according to the park’s director of communications.
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
cleveland19.com
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party. Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
