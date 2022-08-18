Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
wild941.com
Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]
Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
click orlando
VIDEO: Man arrested after attempting to drop meth under patrol car, Volusia deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday evening after attempting to drop a half-pound of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Video released by the department shows deputies arresting the man — identified as 49-year-old John Schneider —...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WATCH: Florida man runs cars off road, plows through fences during police chase
Dash camera footage released by the Ocala Police Department shows a man driving a stolen car recklessly as police followed close behind, trying to get him to stop.
villages-news.com
Wildwood police searching for vehicle stolen from PepperTree Apartments
Wildwood police are searching for a vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments. The black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Monday and was tracked at about 4:45 a.m. heading towards Lake County from State Road 44. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Lieutenant O’Neill...
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
click orlando
Deltona teen, mother accused of nationwide identity theft, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona High School student and his mother have been charged in an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they first investigated Elijah Duett, a 14-year-old from Deltona, in May over accusations that he made...
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
click orlando
State Road 100 reopens after crash in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on State Road 100 West in Bunnell after a crash on Saturday forced lane closures, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
click orlando
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
villages-news.com
Jaguar driver sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring Villager riding bicycle
A man who had been driving a Jaguar has been sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring a bicyclist in The Villages. William Joseph Croop Jr., 61, of Orange Springs, was sentenced Wednesday in Sumter County Court to five years in state prison after pleading no contest to a charge of hit and run. Judge Mary Hatcher gave Croop credit for 648 days already served in the Sumter County Detention Center.
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
