ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Springs, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Cars
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police searching for vehicle stolen from PepperTree Apartments

Wildwood police are searching for a vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments. The black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Monday and was tracked at about 4:45 a.m. heading towards Lake County from State Road 44. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Lieutenant O’Neill...
WILDWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Car Chase#Vehicles#Artemis#Southeast 36th
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona teen, mother accused of nationwide identity theft, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona High School student and his mother have been charged in an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they first investigated Elijah Duett, a 14-year-old from Deltona, in May over accusations that he made...
DELTONA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency

An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Jaguar driver sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring Villager riding bicycle

A man who had been driving a Jaguar has been sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring a bicyclist in The Villages. William Joseph Croop Jr., 61, of Orange Springs, was sentenced Wednesday in Sumter County Court to five years in state prison after pleading no contest to a charge of hit and run. Judge Mary Hatcher gave Croop credit for 648 days already served in the Sumter County Detention Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy