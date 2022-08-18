Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area
SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
Suspect accused of shooting man who was standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured Saturday night. Officers were called to the 700 block of Austin St. east of downtown at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple times into the front...
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day
SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
Witte Museum hosts 'Make-A-Wish Gala' to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses
SAN ANTONIO – The Annual Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas Gala is taking place in San Antonio this year. 'Wishes Under the Stars' will be a the Witte Museum Saturday, August 20th. The non-profit Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes to children with a critical illnesses. The wishes are life-changing...
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers
SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road
SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
