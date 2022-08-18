ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area

SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect accused of shooting man who was standing in his front yard

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured Saturday night. Officers were called to the 700 block of Austin St. east of downtown at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple times into the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Back To School#High School#Walmart Supercenter#Nw Side Walmart#Northwest Side Walmart#Health Careers High
foxsanantonio.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers

SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

No serious injuries following head-on crash on Culebra Road

SAN ANTONIO – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Police say the accident happened along Culebra Road when a driver swerved to avoid a collision. A different car exiting out of a neighborhood pulled out in front of an eastbound driver while the traffic...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

