QUINCY — Two people were shot outside a downtown Quincy nightclub early Sunday morning, and a man is in custody at the Adams County Jail. According to Quincy Police, an argument began at Port’s Place, 510 Jersey, and carried into a parking lot behind the building around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired, and two people — a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were injured. They were taken to Blessing Hospital. One unidentified person was taken by ambulance. Quincy Police said both people suffered non life-threatening wounds.

QUINCY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO