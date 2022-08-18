Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Winning Battle of the Bands competition spurred Gem City Music Festival headliner to become singer-songwriter
QUINCY — Like many little boys growing up in southern Indiana, Clayton Anderson wanted to be Larry Bird. A lack of basketball talent ruined that dream, so he eventually went to the University of Indiana with plans to be a chiropractor. The last thing he thought he’d be doing...
khqa.com
Hannibal PATCH celebrates 5 years
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Public School District celebrated the 5th year of their PATCH Center. The PATCH Center is a school-based health clinic that provides accessible and affordable healthcare services to the students, faculty and staff within the district. An immunization clinic was held for students to prepare...
khqa.com
QHS student gives back to great causes
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy High senior Hunter Hildebrand was nominated for a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to the Ronald McDonald House and Colton Parayko's Project 55 foundation. They did so much for him during a surgery, and now he is giving back to them. "They didn't...
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 18, 2022
Jennifer R Bakalyar, 38, 107 Emery Dr, Failure to Abate Nuisance at 107 Emery Dr. NTA 104. Randall K Wert, 52, 1608 Seminary Rd, Original Arrest Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine at 1005 Broadway St. Lodged 130. Wesley J Hughes, 24, Macomb, Speeding and Operating Uninsured at N 16th and...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after missing Illinois teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
khqa.com
School transportation feeling effects of high gas prices
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As rising gas prices are making it difficult for drivers across the country, many schools are searching for ways to minimize those costs. "Inflation is very difficult and I think everyone in every business sector is dealing with that right now," said Hannibal Transportation Director Scott Speer.
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
KBUR
Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire
Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
muddyrivernews.com
Arrest made following downtown Quincy shooting
QUINCY — Two people were shot outside a downtown Quincy nightclub early Sunday morning, and a man is in custody at the Adams County Jail. According to Quincy Police, an argument began at Port’s Place, 510 Jersey, and carried into a parking lot behind the building around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired, and two people — a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were injured. They were taken to Blessing Hospital. One unidentified person was taken by ambulance. Quincy Police said both people suffered non life-threatening wounds.
khqa.com
Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
ktvo.com
Scotland County Hospital has new leadership effective immediately
MEMPHIS, Mo. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors announced that the hospital in Memphis, Mo., has new leadership effective immediately. Meagan Weber will be the acting Chief Executive Office (CEO) at the hospital and Brent Peirick will serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
