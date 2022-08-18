Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: What is that sign in West Quincy about the Hannibal Regional Port Authority all about?
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, says the Hannibal Regional Port Authority will have truck, rail, river and barge services available for people, whether it's raw materials and goods being brought in or whether it's finished goods being shipped out. | David Adam. Dear Muddy...
muddyrivernews.com
Public defender given $2,500 budget to find psychiatrist in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd approved for public defender Todd Nelson to spend as much as $2,500 for an expert witness in the case against a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash. Breeden Wike, 20, appeared Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit...
khqa.com
Jury for fraternity member charged with felony hazing to come from Greene County
COLUMBIA — One of the ten men charged with felony hazing in relation to the Danny Santulli case will have a jury from Greene County when his case goes to trial. According to court documents, Thomas Shultz's jury will be selected from Greene County in southwest Missouri and then brought to Boone County for the trial.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022
Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
khqa.com
School transportation feeling effects of high gas prices
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As rising gas prices are making it difficult for drivers across the country, many schools are searching for ways to minimize those costs. "Inflation is very difficult and I think everyone in every business sector is dealing with that right now," said Hannibal Transportation Director Scott Speer.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
Blackledge writes that counsel was ‘less than efficient’ and asks for sentence to be vacated … then tells judge otherwise
QUINCY — Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit Clerk on July 27, saying her legal representation was “less than efficient and effective” and led her to agree May 5 to two 20-year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, when Judge Amy...
muddyrivernews.com
Kansas City man in Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with hammer
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Kansas City man is in the Marion County Jail after allegedly threatening someone with a hammer. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Michael G. Beach, 37, on Thursday, Aug. 18. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
muddyrivernews.com
Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man
QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
khqa.com
Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
khqa.com
QHS student gives back to great causes
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy High senior Hunter Hildebrand was nominated for a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to the Ronald McDonald House and Colton Parayko's Project 55 foundation. They did so much for him during a surgery, and now he is giving back to them. "They didn't...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man in Marion County Jail after investigation discovers several explosive devices at Hannibal residence
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after a Hannibal Police investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence. A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County on Sunday, Aug. 14, charging Joshua E....
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Everything is going to stay the same’: Miller takes over as owner of Vance Clinic of Chiropractic
QUINCY — For the first time since 1958, Vance Clinic of Chiropractic isn’t owned by someone with the last name of Vance. However, that’s the only change with the business at 1420 S. 14th. Miller Property Investments LLC, managed by Dr. Ryan Miller, recently bought the chiropractic...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man, Hannibal woman facing drug charges in Pike County after traffic stop Monday
HULL, Ill. — A Hannibal man and a Hannibal woman are in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. Monday on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a 2003 Chevrolet truck.
globalmunchkins.com
15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois
If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
khqa.com
Hannibal PATCH celebrates 5 years
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Public School District celebrated the 5th year of their PATCH Center. The PATCH Center is a school-based health clinic that provides accessible and affordable healthcare services to the students, faculty and staff within the district. An immunization clinic was held for students to prepare...
muddyrivernews.com
Winning Battle of the Bands competition spurred Gem City Music Festival headliner to become singer-songwriter
QUINCY — Like many little boys growing up in southern Indiana, Clayton Anderson wanted to be Larry Bird. A lack of basketball talent ruined that dream, so he eventually went to the University of Indiana with plans to be a chiropractor. The last thing he thought he’d be doing...
