wtad.com

QPD Blotter for August 18, 2022

Gregory T Stark, 59, Quincy for FTA Possession of Meth at 1518 Penthouse Dr. Lodged. Angela S. Navarro (40) Quincy for improper method of turn. PTC.
Missouri Government
khqa.com

School transportation feeling effects of high gas prices

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As rising gas prices are making it difficult for drivers across the country, many schools are searching for ways to minimize those costs. "Inflation is very difficult and I think everyone in every business sector is dealing with that right now," said Hannibal Transportation Director Scott Speer.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri man hurt during fall from UTV

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday night in an UTV accident in Clark County. It happened around 9:15, six miles north of Luray. State troopers say a UTV driven by Roger Speer, 67, of Luray, was traveling south on Route AA when his passenger fell out of the vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
#Hannibal City Council
muddyrivernews.com

Charges of making contact with sheriff’s deputy, hitting babysitter with Jeep to be dropped in plea negotiation with Quincy man

QUINCY — A case against a Quincy man charged with two felonies in connection with a June 11 incident has been set for a plea on Aug. 31. Lenard M. Miller, 41, did not appear with attorney Drew Schnack on Wednesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court. However, Schnack told Judge Roger Thomson he recently received an offer of probation as part of a fully negotiated plea from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office and that Miller would accept it.
khqa.com

Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

QHS student gives back to great causes

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy High senior Hunter Hildebrand was nominated for a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to the Ronald McDonald House and Colton Parayko's Project 55 foundation. They did so much for him during a surgery, and now he is giving back to them. "They didn't...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
globalmunchkins.com

15 Exciting Things To Do In Quincy Illinois

If you’re looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, look no further!. Also known as the “Gem City,” Quincy, Illinois is located in western Illinois, near the point where Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois meet. Quincy gained its nickname as a “gem” when it first started to flourish in the 1800s.
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Hannibal PATCH celebrates 5 years

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Public School District celebrated the 5th year of their PATCH Center. The PATCH Center is a school-based health clinic that provides accessible and affordable healthcare services to the students, faculty and staff within the district. An immunization clinic was held for students to prepare...
HANNIBAL, MO

