(1-0) Big Walnut at (1-0) Zanesville The Golden Eagles swoop into John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium for their second consecutive matchup against the Blue Devils. Big Walnut won 42-19 last season. Both teams are coming off strong starts. Nate Severs rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in the Golden Eagles’ 35-7 victory over visiting Hartley in Week 1. Zanesville’s Drew Doyle threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two TDs...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO