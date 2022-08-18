Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian Manor residents still needing maintenance issues resolved
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 returned to Meridian Manor apartments Thursday to speak with more residents about the complex’s long-running maintenance issues that are impacting their daily lives. News 11 also contacted the Yazoo County Fair and Civic League earlier this week and on Friday as well but...
WTOK-TV
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer slowly winding down, News 11 wanted to learn about the economic impact the season has had on businesses in the Queen City. Most businesses expect an uptick in traffic in their stores or restaurants because of summer break and people visiting the area. Bakery...
WDAM-TV
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council removed a golf cart ordinance from the general meeting agenda this week. Mayor Johnny Magee said the council removed the ordinance for it to be revised, not to be taken away indefinitely. “The state has some certain criteria that they set up,...
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WTOK-TV
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week the Meridian City Council agreed to enter into an agreement with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to start using a new alert system. The system is called Code Red Emergency Alert. The partnership will combine notifications for emergencies in Lauderdale County, inside and outside...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. food pantry pushing forward through supply shortage
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Clarke County that is dedicated to helping people still needs help with donations and fulfilling its calling. “In a normal time, our room is completely full,” said Bethany Morgan, Director of CAN, Clarke Assisting the Needy. Tough times have revealed themselves not...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_18_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Elaine Crowe. Crowe is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 6″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.
WTOK-TV
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With Labor Day coming up, law enforcement has begun their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It began Aug. 17 and will run through Sept. 5th. This blitz period will include several roadside checkpoints throughout Lauderdale County and increased patrols looking for drunk or high drivers.
WTOK-TV
Demopolis Police searching for missing man
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Demopolis Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Police say Damon Gibson was last seen on Highway 80 East on August 16. If you have any information on where he might be, please call 334-289-3072. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
WTOK-TV
Wet weather continues for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! Some of us woke up to some early morning rain showers and fog. Clouds will remain over the area for most of the day. Showers and storms are in the forecast as we kick the weekend off. We are getting a taste of the early fall weather with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
WTOK-TV
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager wanted in connection with numerous auto burglaries has been arrested in Meridian. Authorities said 16-year-old Joshua McLemore was caught by a local homeowner while the teen was allegedly snooping around a house. McLemore was arrested in May on a motor vehicle theft charge. Lauderdale County investigators have booked McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
WTOK-TV
Meridian 13U baseball finishes third overall at Babe Ruth World Series
Glen Allen, Va. (WTOK) - The Meridian 13U All Star team was playing in the Diamond bracket championship in the Babe Ruth World Series. The Meridian 13U team did beat Glen Allen 5-2. They finish first in the Diamond bracket but third place overall in the series. Congratulations to the...
WTOK-TV
Southeast Lauderdale plans to use their speed on the offense this season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing for the 2022 season with their 11 seniors on their team. Second year head coach, Wade Pierce will be back on the field. The defense with a lot of those seniors on the team and a big area of improvement. The Tigers...
