Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Related
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
Man Shot and Killed in Roanoke Saturday Morning
ROANOKE, VA – A man was shot in Roanoke and died shortly after being rushed...
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots, and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
WSLS
Grades Over Guns hands out school supplies and teaches gun violence prevention
ROANOKE, Va. – We are just a few days away from the first day of school in Roanoke City. A new event called Grades Over Guns pops up Saturday to help set students up for success. Kicking off with music and dance performances, it’s the last hurrah for Roanoke...
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
WSET
Danville Fire Department donates school supplies from their annual 'Fill the Truck event'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had it's annual "Fill the Truck event" on Friday. The department dropped off school supplies, personal hygiene items, and clothing to Danville Public Schools. The supplies donated will go to students who have identified needs the department said. "Thank you to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
wakg.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Halifax Street Homicide
One of the two individuals connected to a murder investigation on Halifax Steet Tuesday has been arrested. In a press release Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced the arrest of the 14-year-old Danville teen who played a role in this incident. The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age but they have been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The search goes on for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to this incident. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Tuesday afternoon just after 4:15 police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Upon arrival they found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy outside of a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Oliver as well as any information or surveillance footage from residents of Halifax Street to reach out to the Danville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Any information relating to arrest or conviction with this case is eligible for a cash reward.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WSET
LPD thanks officer for quick action, arrest of malicious wounding suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is thanking one of their own for helping to quickly arrest a suspect. The department shared a message of gratitude on Facebook Friday. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the scene of a malicious wounding where the suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
WSLS
Danville Police move into brand new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. – After seven years of planning and construction, Danville Police are finally moving into their new headquarters. Since 1926, Danville officers have called a basement in City Hall their workspace. The more spacious location has already boosted the morale of the team and could attract new recruits.
chathamstartribune.com
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."
Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July
PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter. After being involved in a serious crash in July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post. This comes after the...
Juvenile being held after a firearm was found on school property
A Bassett High School student was arrested after a firearm was found on school grounds, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began to unfold on August 16 around 11:30 a.m., when the staff at Bassett High School learned about the weapon and informed the School Resource Officer (SRO).
Get paid to become an EMT | Rockingham County starting new EMT academy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County is starting a new EMT academy, partnering with Rockingham Community College (RCC) to train people with no medical experience to become EMTs, all while being paid by the county. EMS agencies across the country have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic and Rockingham...
Roanoke gang leader, other members sentenced in connection to two murders
Three men, all members of the Rollin' 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced in federal court on Monday, according to the Department of Justice.
Comments / 0