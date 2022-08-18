One of the two individuals connected to a murder investigation on Halifax Steet Tuesday has been arrested. In a press release Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced the arrest of the 14-year-old Danville teen who played a role in this incident. The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age but they have been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The search goes on for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to this incident. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Tuesday afternoon just after 4:15 police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Upon arrival they found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy outside of a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Oliver as well as any information or surveillance footage from residents of Halifax Street to reach out to the Danville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Any information relating to arrest or conviction with this case is eligible for a cash reward.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO