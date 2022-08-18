ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots, and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
City
Halifax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barnes
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Halifax Street Homicide

One of the two individuals connected to a murder investigation on Halifax Steet Tuesday has been arrested. In a press release Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced the arrest of the 14-year-old Danville teen who played a role in this incident. The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age but they have been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The search goes on for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to this incident. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Tuesday afternoon just after 4:15 police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Upon arrival they found 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy outside of a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Oliver as well as any information or surveillance footage from residents of Halifax Street to reach out to the Danville Police Department or Crimestoppers. Any information relating to arrest or conviction with this case is eligible for a cash reward.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#A R T#Gun Violence#Danville Police
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Danville Police move into brand new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. – After seven years of planning and construction, Danville Police are finally moving into their new headquarters. Since 1926, Danville officers have called a basement in City Hall their workspace. The more spacious location has already boosted the morale of the team and could attract new recruits.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."

Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy