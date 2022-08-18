ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

K-State basketball lands another transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang continues to add to his roster heading into the season. Anthony Thomas, a 6′7′'guard who last played for Tallahassee Community College in the 2021-2022 season, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he will be transferring to Kansas State. Thomas, from Silver Springs, Maryland, averaged 11 ppg last year while posting shooting splits of 42/34/55.
WIBW

The sky is the limit for K-State’s defense

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from the start of Kansas State football’s 2022 campaign, the defense is feeling good about their potential. As the end of training camp nears, the group is beginning to shift their focus to what could lie ahead for them this season.
WIBW

Kansas Prep Zone: Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The back-to-back 2A State champs Rossville Dawgs are heading into the 2022 season with a younger roster looking to carry on the dominance from past teams. Rossville is currently on a 26-game winning streak, riding off two undefeated seasons in 2020 and 2021. While the team...
WIBW

Sources: Former Florida standout Keyontae Johnson commits to Kansas State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang strikes again. Tang has shown his elite recruiting skills over the last couple of months and he snags another star. According to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Johnson committed to K-State over Western Kentucky and Memphis. He also had Nebraska on his list of schools.
WIBW

North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
WIBW

New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
garnett-ks.com

Kelly caught in lie about Kansas jobs

When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the now closed eateries of downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop,...
Great Bend Post

'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
WIBW

Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
WIBW

State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner

Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
WIBW

Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.
WIBW

Intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln closed for three weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln will be fully closed starting on Monday, August 22nd, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks. Mainline Contractors will be closing the intersection for a large waterline replacement project, as announced by the city of...
