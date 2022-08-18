The Jayhawks first took a Team Retreat prior to the breakthrough 2021-22 season, which ended with Kansas winning 21 games and returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. For his efforts, Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and rewarded with a new four-year contract, which ensures he’ll be with the Jayhawks through the 2025-26 season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO