This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe Mertens
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
WIBW
K-State basketball lands another transfer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang continues to add to his roster heading into the season. Anthony Thomas, a 6′7′'guard who last played for Tallahassee Community College in the 2021-2022 season, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he will be transferring to Kansas State. Thomas, from Silver Springs, Maryland, averaged 11 ppg last year while posting shooting splits of 42/34/55.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from kicking off their 2022 campaign, the Topeka High Trojans are optimistic about what’s ahead. Coming off a 2-7 2021 season led by a senior-heavy squad, this 2022 roster is young. Head coach Carlos Kelly has been planning on how to tackle that inexperience for a while now.
WIBW
North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Visits Grand Lake for Team Retreat
The Jayhawks first took a Team Retreat prior to the breakthrough 2021-22 season, which ended with Kansas winning 21 games and returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. For his efforts, Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and rewarded with a new four-year contract, which ensures he’ll be with the Jayhawks through the 2025-26 season.
WIBW
The sky is the limit for K-State’s defense
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from the start of Kansas State football’s 2022 campaign, the defense is feeling good about their potential. As the end of training camp nears, the group is beginning to shift their focus to what could lie ahead for them this season.
K-State basketball gains major transfer commitment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will […]
Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas
On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
WIBW
New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
WIBW
Officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes at Dunkin’ Donuts
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner
Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
WIBW
Intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln closed for three weeks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln will be fully closed starting on Monday, August 22nd, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks. Mainline Contractors will be closing the intersection for a large waterline replacement project, as announced by the city of...
WIBW
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
WIBW
Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.
garnett-ks.com
Kelly caught in lie about Kansas jobs
When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the now closed eateries of downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop,...
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Second TPS student admitted to college as a junior in high school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second student from Topeka Public Schools has been admitted to college as a junior in high school. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says its Early College Academy will have its second 11th-grade student attend college full-time this fall. TPS noted that the program created by...
WIBW
Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
