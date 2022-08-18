Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Enjoy the Sun & Fun With This Amazing Coastal Old Orchard Beach Home for Sale
As Maine continues to become more desirable to live in, it also continues to become more difficult to find that prefect home. And if that desire is to live on the coast, well, you might be waiting a long time for that perfect opportunity. However, that might have just changed...
Time Out Global
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend: the 8th annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewers. "Thirty of New England's most popular food trucks will dish out...
Hiker dies at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the man slipped on the mountain near the tram ski trail around 12:50 p.m. The hiker was with two other people at the time. The trio had taken the tram up and planned on exploring the summit before returning on the tram, but they changed their minds and decided to hike down. The group wasn't following a hiking trail and thought they were on a ski trail, according to the NH Fish and Game. They got to a steep, rocky part with a waterfall. "As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion," NH Fish and Game said. The man was found dead at the bottom of the waterfall. His identity has not been released at this time. The search and rescue team arrived back in the parking lot around 3:35 p.m.
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHPR
A Canterbury church offering a hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But the pastor says his time in town is running out
The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten years, I had...
WMUR.com
Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
wgbh.org
How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists
How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists. Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region. They denounced neo-Nazi...
WCVB
'You could feel whole house shaking': House explodes in Hampstead, New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A father and son said they feel lucky to be alive after an explosion destroyed their Hampstead home Friday morning. The blast was so powerful it knocked down all the home's walls and sent the garage door flying into the street. Homeowner Nathan Close's son said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Smitty’s Cinema in Windham, Maine, Hosting Live Comedy Show Friday
The projector will be off and the lights up in a theater at Smitty's Cinema in Windham, when The Best of the Boston Comedy Festival comes for a night of stand-up comedy on Friday, August 19. The show will be hosted by comedian Jim McCue who is also the founder...
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1