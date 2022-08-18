ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Laconia, NH
CBS Boston

Hiker dies at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the man slipped on the mountain near the tram ski trail around 12:50 p.m. The hiker was with two other people at the time. The trio had taken the tram up and planned on exploring the summit before returning on the tram, but they changed their minds and decided to hike down. The group wasn't following a hiking trail and thought they were on a ski trail, according to the NH Fish and Game. They got to a steep, rocky part with a waterfall. "As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion," NH Fish and Game said. The man was found dead at the bottom of the waterfall. His identity has not been released at this time.  The search and rescue team arrived back in the parking lot around 3:35 p.m. 
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

wgbh.org

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists. Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region. They denounced neo-Nazi...
FRANKLIN, NH
WGME

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
CBS Boston

"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
BOSCAWEN, NH
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
