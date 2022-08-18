FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the man slipped on the mountain near the tram ski trail around 12:50 p.m. The hiker was with two other people at the time. The trio had taken the tram up and planned on exploring the summit before returning on the tram, but they changed their minds and decided to hike down. The group wasn't following a hiking trail and thought they were on a ski trail, according to the NH Fish and Game. They got to a steep, rocky part with a waterfall. "As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion," NH Fish and Game said. The man was found dead at the bottom of the waterfall. His identity has not been released at this time. The search and rescue team arrived back in the parking lot around 3:35 p.m.

FRANCONIA, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO