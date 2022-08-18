ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying

U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car Mart Q1 Earnings#Eps#Car Mart#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX becomes publicly listed starting on Aug....
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). Investors who purchased Sema4 shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/smfr.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest

Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Wheels Up Experience UP stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.6 million. Agrify AGFY stock increased by 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

