General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying
U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bed Bath & Beyond Stock When Ryan Cohen Did, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Activist investor Ryan Cohen took a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY in March and sought changes for the company. Here’s a look at how investors who followed him into an investment in the retailer did. What Happened: Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond...
Tesla Supercharger Network Opens To Non-Tesla Owners, Here's How Much It Could Cost
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. TSLA has its own charging network of Tesla Superchargers worldwide. The company has slowly been opening up access to the charging stations to other electric vehicles outside the U.S. and preparing to launch more options in the U.S. Pricing for the plan was leaked and could offer a glimpse into Tesla’s plans.
CARS・
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX becomes publicly listed starting on Aug....
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
Here's Why This Analyst Says 'Ugly' Ethereum Price Action Should Be Ignored
The billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes has a new outlook for Ethereum ETH/USD. He says ETH’s ugly price action might be a prime opportunity for Ethereum bulls. He suggests that the current downturn in the price of ETH should be considered “noise by long-term investors”....
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). Investors who purchased Sema4 shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/smfr.
Construction Partners' Growth Opportunities Prompts 40% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target for Construction Partners Inc ROAD to $35 (an upside of 17%) from $25 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares. The analyst believes the compounding benefits of organic and external growth opportunities set the stage for material upside...
Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest
Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Wheels Up Experience UP stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.6 million. Agrify AGFY stock increased by 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Snowflake Remains The Strongest Overall Data Platform, Analyst Says After Call With Expert
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz recently held a conference call with a Senior Director at a large consulting firm specializing in data cloud and database technologies. Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and price target of $200 on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The expert noted that industry practitioners love SNOW for its ease of...
