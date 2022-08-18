ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians score 6 runs in 8th, rally past Tigers 8-4

By BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrWYI_0hLRcSme00

CLEVELAND (AP) – All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed Rosario and Owen Miller added run-scoring singles in the eighth for the AL Central-leading Guardians.

Arroyo, Verdugo lead Red Sox over skidding Pirates

Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin struck out the first three batters in the inning but tossed a wild pitch that allowed Luke Maile to run to first base and extend the frame.

Cleveland then rattled off five straight hits and had seven consecutive men reach base.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveringthecorner.com

ACL Guardians blanked by SP Game Cancelled

Peyton Battenfield struck out eight Mud Hens through six innings of scoreless baseball. Battenfield is 25 and a former 9th-round pick out of Oklahoma State. He arrived in exchange for Jordan Luplow and DJ Johnson. In 22 starts this season he now owns a 3.04 ERA. Neat!. Gabriel Arias suited...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Big fourth quarter propels Medina to win in opener

Medina won a back-and-forth affair against Warren G. Harding, beginning the 2022 season with a 33-10 win. The Battling Bees jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, driving for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. The Raiders got a late first half field goal, and added a...
MEDINA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Luke Maile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 4#Pirates#The Cleveland Guardians#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Cleveland Indians legend Joe Charboneau arrested

Former Cleveland Indians left-fielder and Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau is accused of kicking his wife and shoving her to the ground during an argument at a bar. Charboneau, 67, of Olmsted Falls, faces misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, violating a protection order and resisting arrest, according to Berea Municipal Court records.
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy