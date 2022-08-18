ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Ironman athlete who was Pennsylvania police officer killed in bicycle crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o3ki_0hLRcRtv00
Athlete killed: Stock photo of a triathlete riding a bicycle. A man training for the Ironman World event in October died when his bike collided with a pickup truck. ( Nigel Roddis/Getty Images for Ironman)

A longtime Pennsylvania police officer training for the Ironman World Championship was killed Saturday when he was struck by a pickup while riding a bicycle, authorities said.

Cpl. Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department and a cancer survivor, was training when he was struck at about 8:48 a.m. EDT in Caernarvon Township, according to an online report from the Pennsylvania State police.

Kozera had beaten Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, according to WTXF-TV. His Ironman fundraising page was titled “Help crush cancer in Kona” and was created to raise money for cancer research, the television station reported. The Ironman World Championships is scheduled for October in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Kozera completed his first full Ironman in June 2016 and finished six total 140.6-mile competitions.

Norristown police Chief Derrick Woods called Kozera’s death a “tragedy” and “a hole that we are never going to fill.”

“(A) big loss for our department, for our community,” Woods told WTXF. “I got so many emails and text messages from people in the community showing how much he means to them, how much they’ll miss him.”

According to the online crash report, Kozera collided with the pickup truck after running a stop sign. He was thrown from his bicycle and was caught in the truck’s rear wheel.

Deb Detweiler, assistant chief deputy of the Berks County Coroner’s Office, said Tuesday that Kozera died of blunt force trauma and internal injuries, Lancaster Online reported. The crash was ruled accidental. The police report indicated that Kozera was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Woods told WTXF that the driver of the truck remained at the scene and that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Kozera is survived by his wife and three daughters.

“What do you say to a wife who just lost her companion, father of her children? No words,” Officer Dan DeOrzio, who worked closely with Kozera, told the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Feds in Philly find cocaine worth $1.3M stashed on plane

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Philadelphia International Airport seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.3 million found hidden inside the technical space of a passenger plane that arrived Aug. 12 from the Dominican Republic. No arrests have been made, the agency confirmed. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOKV

Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — (AP) — A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact,...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WOKV

Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden left COVID-19 isolation on Sunday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home. She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WOKV

Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings. Cantlay became the first player to...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Blue Bell, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Norristown, PA
Accidents
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy