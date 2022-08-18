Drought conditions across the Four States area still show many locations in extreme levels. Little improvement has been made with the recent rainfall across Southwest Missouri but more rain chances by the weekend provide another relief opportunity across the area. Counties that did see a reduction in extreme drought to a severe level of drought were Barry, Newton, and Mcdonald counties and locations already under a severe level of drought remained unchanged. Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma are experiencing much more extreme drought than that of Southwest Missouri but the northern portions of the Four States have less drought conditions especially near Nevada and Fort Scott.

NEWTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO