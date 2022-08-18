Read full article on original website
Carl Junction also hosting a Jamboree which included Carthage, Nevada, and Monett
Carl Junction were also hosting a jamboree which included Carthage, Nevada, and Monett. The bulldogs were back on the field after a tough season going 3-6 in the COC. They definitely have a ton of leadership on this year’s team. On the offensive side of the ball quarterback Dexter Merrell has some big targets to […]
Photos: A Fascinating Tour Of A Highly Toxic Ghost Town
Recently, I wrote about the town of Picher, OK. Picher is infamous for being an incredibly toxic place. No one lives there anymore, and there aren't any businesses left. Thanks to the Internet, we can take a tour of this highly toxic ghost town without having to go ourselves. The...
Baxter Springs, Kan. native does a fly-over in C-17
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Watch out! It’s going to be low and big! We are told while standing outside Bricks and Brews, 1531 Military Ave, in Baxter Springs at 12:40 p.m. Friday. “Around 12:40 this afternoon, a former Baxter Springs graduate and United States Air Force Pilot is expected to do a low flyover of Baxter Springs in a C-17...
News to Know: Richard Glossip’s execution postponed, Ewert park stabbing plea, and partial abortion vote recount
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued a 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip. The motel manager was convicted of murder in the 1997 death of his boss. The Republican governor’s office said he issued the stay to let the state court of criminal appeals complete its review of a petition for a new...
Webb City hosts Joplin, Lamar and Seneca in jamboree
Tonight, Webb City would play host to three other squads including Joplin, Seneca, and Lamar. The Webb City Cardinals would get their first bit of action since winning the class five state championship in 2021 under Head Coach John Roderique. Webb will have a new starting quarterback in senior Landon Johnson. He’ll have seniors Dante […]
Crawford County finishes abortion question vote recount
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County finishes its recount of votes for the constitutional amendment question on abortion. Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at...
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Jessie James Days begin in Pineville, Mo.
PINEVILLE, Mo. — Many know Pineville as the beginning point of your canoe trip on Elk River. But there is much more to the McDonald County Seat. Jessie James Days is an annual small-town celebration held every August. This year like many others there is a carnival in town for the kids to enjoy. Purchase arm bands at City Hall...
Local Little League Player Gets Free Chicken Nuggets for a Year
Chicken nuggets are always good, especially when they’re free. One local little league baseball player will be getting them free for a whole year Webb City’s Brody Jackson has been given a certificate naming him an honorary chicken nugget taster. He will also receive chicken nuggets once a week for a full year. All of […]
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Helicopter flying low over my house!
JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Drought Conditions Continue Across The Four States
Drought conditions across the Four States area still show many locations in extreme levels. Little improvement has been made with the recent rainfall across Southwest Missouri but more rain chances by the weekend provide another relief opportunity across the area. Counties that did see a reduction in extreme drought to a severe level of drought were Barry, Newton, and Mcdonald counties and locations already under a severe level of drought remained unchanged. Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma are experiencing much more extreme drought than that of Southwest Missouri but the northern portions of the Four States have less drought conditions especially near Nevada and Fort Scott.
Here’s how many drownings have been reported in southwest MO so far this year
The number of drownings in 2022 in southwest Missouri already equals the number of drownings in 2021, and it's not even Labor Day yet.
P&Z rejects proposed regulations for short-term rentals
A proposed ordinance regulating short-term rentals will be on the Webb City Council agenda Monday – without the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commissioners discussed and even suggested changes to the proposed ordinance during their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 15. But they voted 3-2 against it.
East Newton looking to compete with a young team this season and Former NFL player Allen Barbre comes back to alma mater to coach
East Newton have had some tough seasons over the years, but they are hunting for their first winning season in over ten years with Tom Ellis as their new head coach. This will not be Ellis’s first year with East Newton as he coached from 2006 to 2009. He comes to a team that is […]
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man charged with murder in a 2020 homicide has been sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years on five criminal counts. According to online court records and the office of Greene County Circuit Clerk, Judge Becky Borthwick sentenced Riley Collier to life with the possibility of parole on a […]
