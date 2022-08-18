Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Showbiz411
Facebook Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Has Married Actor Jon Bernthal’s Brother
So weird: People magazine doesn’t seem to realize that the man Sheryl Sandberg has married, Tom Bernthal, is the brother of actor Jon Bernthal. (I guarantee you People and other outlets update their stories when they read all this.) They don’t mention it in their big story tonight about the wedding.
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Showbiz411
“Days of Our Lives” Fans Will Be Disappointed to Learn the Show’s Library Won’t Be on Peacock
The great TV oracle Joe Adalian, aka @TVMoe and west coast editor of Vulture, Tweeted bad news for “Days of Our Lives” fans today. Some folks on Twitter have asked me this, so I investigated: When #DaysOfOurLives moves exclusively to Peacock next month, the library isn’t going to expand,” Joe writes. “The streamer will continue offering the most recent season’s episodes and well as the previous season.”
Showbiz411
Was Jake Tapper’s Twitter Account Hacked? Liberal CNN Host Retweets Ivanka Trump Endorsement of Husband’s Panned Book!
People are fainting over something Jake Tapper, CNN’s fair minded but liberal anchor retweeted yesterday. Tapper retweeted Ivanka Trump’s endorsement of her husband’s panned book. Jared Kushner’s “Breaking History,” eviscerated by the NewYork Times and other reviewers, will be published next week. For Tapper,...
Showbiz411
Jake Tapper Says of Mar-a-Lago Raid: “I can’t defend anything” And Flushes His Integrity Down the Toilet
If you slept in a little this morning, you missed the end of Jake Tapper on CNN. While Brian Stelter interviewed Carl Bernstein on the last episod of “Reliable Sources,” I watched Jake Tapper take a dive on his “State of the Union.” The State of Tapper’s integrity is dead, frankly. After endorsing Jared Kushner’s book, Tapper let despicable eye patched conservative creature Dan Crenshaw spout lies about the January 6th committee, promote the Former Guy, and talk almost uninterrupted. Watch below as Jake actually says, “There’s a lot we don’t know, so I can’t defend anything,” referring to the raid on Mar-a-Lago. You will throw up your cereal.
