The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Showbiz411

“Days of Our Lives” Fans Will Be Disappointed to Learn the Show’s Library Won’t Be on Peacock

The great TV oracle Joe Adalian, aka @TVMoe and west coast editor of Vulture, Tweeted bad news for “Days of Our Lives” fans today. Some folks on Twitter have asked me this, so I investigated: When #DaysOfOurLives moves exclusively to Peacock next month, the library isn’t going to expand,” Joe writes. “The streamer will continue offering the most recent season’s episodes and well as the previous season.”
Showbiz411

Jake Tapper Says of Mar-a-Lago Raid: “I can’t defend anything” And Flushes His Integrity Down the Toilet

If you slept in a little this morning, you missed the end of Jake Tapper on CNN. While Brian Stelter interviewed Carl Bernstein on the last episod of “Reliable Sources,” I watched Jake Tapper take a dive on his “State of the Union.” The State of Tapper’s integrity is dead, frankly. After endorsing Jared Kushner’s book, Tapper let despicable eye patched conservative creature Dan Crenshaw spout lies about the January 6th committee, promote the Former Guy, and talk almost uninterrupted. Watch below as Jake actually says, “There’s a lot we don’t know, so I can’t defend anything,” referring to the raid on Mar-a-Lago. You will throw up your cereal.
