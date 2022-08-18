Read full article on original website
Cardinals beat Diamondbacks for 7th straight win
Nolan Arenado drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday in Phoenix
Dodgers continue red-hot August with rout of Marlins
Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs, rookie Ryan Pepiot went six strong innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers
Shea Langeliers, Athletics get by Mariners to win series
Left-hander JP Sears pitched five strong innings, Sam Moll escaped an eighth-inning jam and the Oakland Athletics made it two
Kansas City-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Manuel Margot flies out to left center field to MJ Melendez. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Randy Arozarena scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto.
Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs
Yankees first. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Anthony Rizzo singles to deep right field. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Rizzo scores. Throwing error by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
Houston-Atlanta Runs
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to center field to Jake Meyers. Dansby Swanson singles to right center field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
L.A. Angels-Detroit Runs
Tigers first. Riley Greene homers to center field. Victor Reyes pops out to shortstop to Andrew Velazquez. Javier Baez walks. Harold Castro flies out to deep left field to Jo Adell. Kerry Carpenter pops out to shallow infield to Luis Rengifo. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Rays’ Wander Franco pulled off rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham
ST. PETERSBURG — Rays shortstop Wander Franco was pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham after continued soreness in his right hand while swinging. He will continue receiving treatment in St. Petersburg. “He was here (Sunday),” manager Kevin Cash said after the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Royals....
