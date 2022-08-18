Read full article on original website
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX becomes publicly listed starting on Aug....
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Estee Lauder Cos
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Estee Lauder Cos EL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying
U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Where's the S&P 500 Headed Next? Impending Bull Market Or Bear Market Rally?
On Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY suffered its first big bearish day since July 26, sliding 1.35% and printing a bearish Marubozu candlestick, which suggests lower prices are likely to come again on Monday. The general markets have been confusing for many traders and investors this year, starting 2021...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). Investors who purchased Sema4 shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/smfr.
General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday
GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained...
Buckle Reports Mixed Q2 Results
Buckle Inc BKE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.3% year-on-year to $301.97 million, missing the consensus of $304.33 million. Comparable store net sales increased 1.6%. Online sales increased 6.5 percent to $46.2 million. EPS of $1.01 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89. Gross profit rose 2.4% Y/Y to $145.4...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge
Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest
Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock
Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
Should Disney Get Rid of ESPN? $DIS $AAPL’s Next Level?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. For Nic Chahine's Options Program : Email Ryan Faloona...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock moved upwards by 83.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8 million, accounting for 454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. Summit Therapeutics SMMT...
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
