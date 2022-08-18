ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers’ Rhule remains in no hurry to announce starting QB

By Andrew Schnittker
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has been adamant for weeks that he wouldn’t rush to announce a winner in the ongoing quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. That hasn’t changed, even with his team just days from taking the field for their second exhibition game, a point Rhule had previously indicated he wanted to have […]

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

