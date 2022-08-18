ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Texas Rangers investigate in-custody death at Hays County Jail

By Megan Navarro (Wehring)
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY — A medical emergency was called for an inmate incarcerated at the Hays County Jail on Aug. 16 at approximately 4:58 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2NpR_0hLRbh2S00

James Warren Knight (photo courtesy of Hays County Jail records)

The inmate, identified as James Warren
Knight, 41, from Dripping Springs, was seen by jail medical staff and was then transported to a local area hospital. Hospital staff began treatment on Knight but
despite their efforts, Knight was pronounced dead on August 17th at 5:59 am.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play; however, the autopsy results are pending, according to a news release.

Knight was in custody for multiple charges out of Hays County to include Resisting Arrest/Search or Transport – Class A misdemeanor, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon –
Class A misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief – Class B misdemeanor, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – 2nd degree Felony, Violation of Protective Order – Class A misdemeanor, Tampering with ID Number – Class A misdemeanor and a charge out of
Austin Police Department for Possession of Child Pornography – 3rd degree Felony.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and any further questions will need to be directed to the Department of Public Safety.

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
