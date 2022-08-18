ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas oil spill has responders performing major clean-up effort

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDdnZ_0hLRbXA400

An oil spill in Texas has initiated a major clean-up effort to try and stop any effects on wildlife in the state's southern waters.

The Texas Coast Guard said the crude oil spill leaked sludge into the inland waters of Tabbs Bay off the coast of Houston.

The water's edge in the bay had a thick dark brown color visible from aircraft flying over on Wednesday as responders tried to stop the spread of at least 420 gallons of oil that leaked from a fill line into the bay.

Authorities didn't immediately report any injured or affected wildlife.

More than 2,000 feet of absorbent booms had to be placed around the areas where the crude oil leaked into the bay to try and stop the oil from spreading.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Performing#Petroleum#Dark Brown#Us Coast Guard#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Texas Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy