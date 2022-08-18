Top tier performance from cake-sculpting family at Wilson County Fair

This week marks the return of the Wilson County Fair, now also known as the Tennessee State Fair. It's a tradition for many families. One particular family's tradition has been catching attention for years.

You might have gotten your eyes or your smile from your dad. Around one home, it's being a master cake decorator that Brian Dillingham has passed to daughters Alexa and Victoria.

"This is our signature buttercream, actually," smiled Brian, adding icing to a cupcake.

That's not the cake decorating we're referring to. Brian has made a cake that looks just like a full-size guitar. He's made another cake that looks like a drum set. A unicorn was his first submission to the Wilson County Fair.

"The following year — it was a flamingo," Brian continued. "I've done a carousel horse, a sheep. It was a hidden talent I didn't know I had."

"He made all of our birthday cakes growing up," Victoria smiled. "Some [who saw the cakes] were speechless. A lot of it is, 'is that really cake?'"

"People were like, 'have you had Alexa's birthday cakes? I can't believe your dad can do that!'" Alexa added. "I was popular because of my birthday cakes."

"It is a God-given talent," Brian said.

His daughters have it too.

"It became, 'oh, that looks like fun. I wonder if I can do that?'" Alexa said.

It's time for the Wilson County Fair again, with the theme for 2022 being 'the year of hay.' Winners are already decided in the baking contest. In third is Victoria's new piece, a cake sculpture that looks like a cow skull resting on hay. In second place is Alexa's new work, a piece that looks like the Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz. In first is a barn made of cake by Tabitha Jenkins. There's another award still: Brian's piece.

His sculpture of a horse eating hay is the winner of the Grand Champion Chairman's Choice. Yes, it's cake.

"We are all perfectionists, so it's the little details that matter," said Alexa. "When you get up close, you've gotta get it right. It takes hours to do."

That focus and talent is something special to this family and for Brian. Time spent with his daughters is even better than all the winning ribbons.

"Being able to do things with them is the good part," Brian said.