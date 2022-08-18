What the papers say – August 18

Thursday’s papers focus on inflation and the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather on his mobility scooter.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times report Britain is suffering the worst inflation crisis of any G7 country after consumer prices surged to 10.1% in the year to July – the biggest leap since 1982.

The i and Daily Express add that the cost-of-living crisis is predicted to deepen with economists warning interest rates could rise to 4% by January.

Staying on the cost-of-living crisis, The Guardian splashes with a new study which found 45 million people will be plunged into fuel poverty this winter.

The Daily Star reacts to comments made by Tory contender Liz Truss in a leaked audio recording from 2017 in which she said British workers need to produce “more graft” by calling it “hypocrisy”, noting that the “wannabe PM… remains tight-lipped about the 13 weeks’ holiday” MPs are entitled to.

Elsewhere, Metro and Daily Mail lead with the stabbing death of pensioner and charity fundraiser Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter in west London.

The Times reports tens of thousands of teenagers are expected to miss out on their first-choice university as the “most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War” receive their exam results on Thursday.

“Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe – worth £15 billion – wants to buy Man Utd,” The Sun writes.

Staying at Old Trafford, where the Daily Mirror says striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after “angrily smashing an autistic boy’s phone to the floor”.