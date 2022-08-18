ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – August 18

Thursday’s papers focus on inflation and the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather on his mobility scooter.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times report Britain is suffering the worst inflation crisis of any G7 country after consumer prices surged to 10.1% in the year to July – the biggest leap since 1982.

The i and Daily Express add that the cost-of-living crisis is predicted to deepen with economists warning interest rates could rise to 4% by January.

Staying on the cost-of-living crisis, The Guardian splashes with a new study which found 45 million people will be plunged into fuel poverty this winter.

The Daily Star reacts to comments made by Tory contender Liz Truss in a leaked audio recording from 2017 in which she said British workers need to produce “more graft” by calling it “hypocrisy”, noting that the “wannabe PM… remains tight-lipped about the 13 weeks’ holiday” MPs are entitled to.

Elsewhere, Metro and Daily Mail lead with the stabbing death of pensioner and charity fundraiser Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter in west London.

The Times reports tens of thousands of teenagers are expected to miss out on their first-choice university as the “most disrupted school leavers since the Second World War” receive their exam results on Thursday.

“Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe – worth £15 billion – wants to buy Man Utd,” The Sun writes.

Staying at Old Trafford, where the Daily Mirror says striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after “angrily smashing an autistic boy’s phone to the floor”.

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

Doctors have angrily dismissed a Government proposal for them to write prescriptions to give discounts to people struggling to pay their energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.The British Medical Association (BMA) said they “completely reject” the policy drawn up in the Treasury, arguing the addition to GPs’ already huge workload would be “totally unacceptable”.Labour accused the Conservatives of having “lost the plot” as the proposal was being considered by ministers seeking ideas to ease the pain of soaring energy bills.The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost of living crisis and haven’t got a clue about the level of...
Liz Truss urged to intervene over UK student jailed for 34 years in Saudi Arabia over Twitter use

The foreign secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Leeds University student who has been jailed for three decades in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter.Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old Saudi national who lives in the UK, was arrested on a visit to see family at the start of last year. The PhD student was initially sentenced to six years in prison but this was increased to 34 years this week following an appeal.This was reported to be the longest-known sentence to be given to a women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia.Hilary Benn, the Labour MP for Leeds...
Vaping retailer VPZ eyes 10 openings in expansion plan

The UK’s largest vaping retailer VPZ has revealed plans to open 10 more stores by the end of the year.It comes as the business called for the UK Government to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products.The business will increase its portfolio to 160 sites across England and Scotland, including in London and Glasgow.VPZ made the announcement as it takes its mobile vape clinic on the road throughout the country.It comes as Government ministers continue to promote vaping, with Public Health England claiming e-cigarettes carry a “fraction of the risk of smoking”.However, last month research indicated a steep...
CEO of Israeli Pegasus spyware firm NSO to step down

Israel’s NSO Group, which makes the globally controversial Pegasus spyware said on Sunday its CEO Shalev Hulio would step down as part of a reorganisation. The indebted, privately owned company also said it would focus sales on countries belonging to the Nato alliance. “NSO Group announced today the company...
Stamp duty rebate could pay for greener homes, says think tank

Homebuyers should get a 50% stamp duty rebate if they install heat pumps and other energy efficiency measures to help the UK reach net zero, a think tank has said.Centre-right think tank Onward said the rebate would “take advantage of the ‘moment of change’ when someone moves house” and help overcome the barriers to insulating Britain’s leaky homes.A similar scheme in Finland has helped that country reach one of the highest rates of heat pump sales in Europe.The rebate is one of several incentives proposed by Onward in a report published on Monday addressing the slow take-up by individuals of...
Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists

More than four fifths of people said accessing music, art, books, films, podcasts and TV through a digital device is important, research suggests – but it comes at a cost to the creative industry.A YouGov poll for the Design and Artists Copyright Society (DACS) found that 81% of people said accessing cultural content digitally is important in their daily lives – with 63% downloading content for free.The “accessing and valuing cultural content” survey highlights how digital devices and technology are helping to reduce levels of cultural exclusion, but at a cost to artists, performers, writers and musicians who are not...
Ukrainian refugee families worry over housing as time with hosts nears end

A Ukrainian refugee settled with a host in the UK has said she wakes up every day worrying about her young son being retraumatised if they are forced to relocate away from their community.Tania Orlova came to the UK in April with her son Danylo, eight, and 74-year-old mother Liubov under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.They are being hosted by a family-of-three in High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire, who have agreed they can stay for between nine and 10 months.Ms Orlova said their hosts are “so helpful and supporting”, but it is “absolutely natural” that they will want their space back at...
Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky

A young barber from Belfast who has trimmed tresses across the world – including those of Manchester United football players – has urged GCSE students to aim for the sky.Mark Hawthorne, 21, from the Shankill area, is currently working in Melbourne with ambitions set up his own brand in Belfast as well as mentor young people.He received his GCSE results at the Belfast Boys Model school in 2017 after experiencing personal challenges including being placed into care at the age of 11.At that time, official statistics pointed to just 15% of looked-after children getting five good GCSEs.There was also the...
Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans

Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an “inflation spiral” if she does not choose between her unfunded £50 billion tax cuts or providing cost-of-living support, her Tory leadership rival has warned.Rishi Sunak’s campaign said the Foreign Secretary would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels”, and place public finances into “serious jeopardy”, if she attempts both.The comments came after Ms Truss, the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.She was looking at assistance “across the board” despite in the past insisting she was...
Liz Truss will cause inflation spiral with ‘dangerous’ tax cuts, Rishi Sunak warns

Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an “inflation spiral” if she pushes ahead with her “dangerous” economic policy, Rishi Sunak’s campaign team has warned.Ms Truss’s leadership rival said the frontrunner had to choose between cutting taxes and offering help to struggling families over the winter, or risk wrecking the economy.To push ahead on both fronts would mean “increasing borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting the public finances in serious jeopardy and plunging the economy into an inflation spiral”, the former chancellor’s camp said.The striking intervention comes after Ms Truss softened her stance on providing help for families over...
Why veganism isn’t as environmentally friendly as you might think

âDeciding to become vegan is not just about the health benefits. For many, one of the driving forces behind deciding to cut out meat and dairy products is to reduce the impact on the environment. Or at least, I thought it was.This year has seen about 150,000 people taking part in Veganuary – a month to test the waters and see if they can live without animal products. It can be a testing time, but for many it’s a short-lived gimmick rather than a lifestyle change, thinly cloaked as being a healthier way of life.Just look at social media. There...
Jacob Rees-Mogg backs Liz Truss’s ‘workers need more graft’ comment amid Tory leadership race

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Liz Truss after the Tory leadership candidate suggested that British workers need “more graft”.Rees-Mogg spoke to the Mail on Sunday to say Truss’s comment was “sensible” and that it reflected the “poor productivity in the British economy”.It comes after he’s already publicly criticised what he calls the “rotten culture” of working from home.The Brexit opportunities minister has been tipped to move into a Cabinet position as levelling up or trade secretary if Truss wins the leadership race against Rishi Sunak.Truss’s comments, leaked to the Guardian in an audio recording from her time as Treasury minister in...
Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

Boris Johnson has held a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second holiday of the summer.The Prime Minister discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Russian-occupied nuclear complex in Ukraine with the US president, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and is expected to fully resume work in No 10 again from Monday.He had been holidaying with wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon to Slovenia.The leaders discussed co-operation on international security, including the risk of the fighting around...
Voices: Liz Truss is known for her love of sums – but does she add up as first choice for No 10?

ââLiz Truss is said to have a characteristically no-nonsense way of weeding out civil servants who cannot do their sums. Her technique was described in a national newspaper report on her plan, as prime minister in waiting, to make No 10 the government’s “economic nerve centre”, staffed by the best “economic brains” in Britain.Only the most brilliant number crunchers would do as Truss seized back power from the Treasury, it said. The report went on: “She is fond of giving civil servants mental arithmetic as interview questions, being unwilling to appoint those who cannot promptly say, for example, what...
Simon Calder answers your travel questions from flight disruption to US jabs rules

Flight cancellations and passengers’ rightsQ: My return flight from Heraklion to London scheduled for 27 August got cancelled by Lufthansa. I have not been given a reason why. The alternative flight is now scheduled for 30 August. No compensation for additional accommodation costs has been offered. What do I do?“Goldfish 1”A: Sorry to hear it. You have made an interesting choice of airline to travel between Crete and the UK. This difficult summer, with so much disruption to flights, it is increasingly clear that any itinerary that requires a change of plane is especially susceptible to being messed around. (Also,...
Eight days of strike action commence at UK’s biggest port

An eight-day workers’ strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday. Around 1,900 members of Unite who work at the Port of Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay, in the first strike at the port since 1989.It is the latest episode in an outbreak of industrial action that is affecting a growing number of sectors. Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage would have a big impact on the port, which handles around 4 million containers a...
Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues

Ireland’s Europe Minister has said he hopes Liz Truss will set a “good” pattern and “be her own person” when dealing with Brexit issues if she replaces Boris Johnson as next UK prime minister.Thomas Byrne, Minister for European Affairs and Fianna Fail TD for Meath East, said he does not believe the door on resetting talks on Brexit has closed.He said it is “difficult to know” if Ms Truss or her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak will have a different approach to dealing with issues like the Northern Ireland Protocol.Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the...
Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems

Monitors being used for measuring the amount of sewage being pumped into the sea across the UK are faulty or not even installed, the Liberal Democrats have said.Environment Agency data shows water companies are failing to monitor sewage discharges along the coastline including at British seaside resorts, according to the party’s analysis.It comes as dozens of pollution warnings were put in place across beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales this week after heavy rain overwhelmed sewer systems, leading water companies to release sewage into the natural environment.Ministers are facing growing calls to clamp down on the water firms...
Revealed: All wastewater companies miss targets for tackling pollution or sewage spills

All wastewater companies in England and Wales have failed to meet their targets to tackle pollution or sewage floods, The Independent can reveal.The 11 largest companies monitored by water regulator Ofwat are together facing tens of millions of pounds in financial penalties for last year’s failings as the industry faces intense scrutiny at a time of widespread drought and concerns over sea pollution. They include up to £28m for Thames Water flooding more than 2,000 properties and £8m for 372 separate pollution incidents by Southern Water, analysis of their latest annual reports by The Independent shows.Jim McMahon, shadow secretary...
