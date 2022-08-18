ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

The announcement Thursday comes after Beijing held military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Thursday’s announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive informal contacts through the unofficial American Institute in Taiwan. Washington is obligated by federal law to see that the island has the means to defend itself.

Taiwan and China split in 1949. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it is obligated to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary.

The talks also will cover agriculture, labor, the environment, digital technology, the status of state-owned enterprises and “non-market policies,” the USTR said.

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China stages fresh military exercises around Taiwan and warns it will 'crush' foreign interference as US delegation visits the island less than two weeks after Pelosi's trip enraged Beijing

China sent 30 warplanes and five army vessels toward Taiwan today as Beijing slammed a new American delegation's visit to the self-governed island. Taiwan's ministry of defence tweeted shortly before midday (7pm Sunday local time): 'We condemn PLA for jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills.
POLITICS
