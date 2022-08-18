ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Baker Mayfield to be named Carolina Panthers starting QB

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a40kQ_0hLRbHHg00

That didn’t take too long. About five weeks after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns , Baker Mayfield will be the Carolina Panthers’ Week 1 starting quarterback.

NFL insiders Jeff Howe and Joseph Person of The Athletic were the first to report the news Wednesday evening, claiming that Mayfield has beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the QB1 job.

“The Carolina Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns for Week 1 of the 2022 season, sources confirmed to The Athletic. He’s been competing with Sam Darnold but should be declared the starter when the team is ready to make the announcement.”

Report on Baker Mayfield being named Carolina Panthers starting QB

Mayfield, 27, made his Panthers peseason debut against the Washington Commanders this past weekend , completing 4-of-7 passes for 45 yards. Apparently, that was enough for Matt Rhule and Co. to make this decision ahead of Carolina’s second exhibition outing against the New England Patriots Friday evening.

Related: Baker Mayfield and NFL’s top QB of 2022

Baker Mayfield: From purgatory in Cleveland to Carolina’s starting QB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgMSN_0hLRbHHg00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield was traded by Cleveland months after it made the shocking trade for embattled super star quarterback Deshaun Watson . The former No. 1 pick had requested to be dealt as trade talks between Cleveland and Houston heated up. He remained away from offseason activities.

This came after a down 2021 season for both Mayield and the Browns one year after he led the oganization to a rare playoff appearance while playing at a high level.

For Mayfield, this is an opportunity to jumpstart his career as the former Oklahoma star plans for free agency next March. He’s also excited to be on a team that actually wants him.

“I’m extremely excited for this new start in Charlotte. Obviously, I think it’s kind of known now, some familiar faces there, some people that I know and a lot more to meet. It’s just an exciting time for myself and my family and just this new chapter.”

Baker Mayfield after trade to the Carolina Panthers

As for Sam Darnold, he’s out of a starting job after just one season with Carolina. The former New York Jets’ top-three pick has bombed out big time. He threw just nine touchdowns against 13 interceptions in his first season with the Panthers.

The expectation is that Carolina could look to trade Darnold . However, his poor showing through four seasons and an $18.86 million cap hit for the 2022 campaign makes that a near impossibility.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Oklahoma State
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Akron Beacon Journal

Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season

BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Kevin Durant
Daily Mail

Could Tom Brady be missing the Bucs training camp for The Masked Singer?! Reddit user comes up with incredibly detailed but wild theory to explain quarterback's mysterious absence... by following Rob Gronkowski's lead

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11, and one Reddit user believes they may have just figured out the reason for the quarterback's mysterious training camp absence. Before we dive too deep into the theory, it's important to note what Bucs coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Insiders#American Football#The Cleveland Browns For#Qb Mayfield#The Washington Commanders#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy