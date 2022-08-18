Undercover operation leads to KC man facing charges for luring teen for sex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges of luring a 14-year old girl for sex.

Turns out, it was part of an undercover sting operation staged by local police and federal officers instead and now, that man faces up to seven years in prison.

Court documents indicate Blair Marshall expected something completely different when he visited the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri on May 31. That’s where he was arrested and charged with second-degree sodomy.

Jackson County court documents show he was responding to an online advertisement offering sex with a 14-year old girl, but when he arrived, police officers were waiting in that hotel room.

“It’s very eye-opening as to what’s out there as far as child predators and people who are intent on doing harm to kids,” Independence Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Jack Taylor said. “I think people realize it’s wrong. I think for whatever reason the overwhelming urge overrides that sense of right or wrong and they do it anyway. They do have to realize they’re not going to get away with it.”

Police reports indicate Marshall told police he’s a truck driver, but he’s also spent a long stretch as a school bus driver, including two years driving for First Student in 2016 and 2017.

Marshall is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. He isn’t allowed to use the internet or have contact with minors.

FOX4 spoke with Marshall on Wednesday. He immediately referred our questions to his attorney who didn’t call us back before close of business hours.

Marshall is due back in court on Wednesday, August 24.

