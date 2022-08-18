WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
Hit 5
08-18-30-35-37
(eight, eighteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Keno
01-03-06-09-12-15-17-20-39-40-46-51-55-59-65-66-69-70-77-78
(one, three, six, nine, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
Lotto
03-05-14-29-31-39
(three, five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000
Match 4
09-19-20-22
(nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
