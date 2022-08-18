ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

3-3-0, FB: 7

(three, three, zero; FB: seven)

