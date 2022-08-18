SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Dakota Cash
05-12-21-26-33
(five, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Lotto America
04-17-23-37-38, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $19,250,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
