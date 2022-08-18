SD Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Dakota Cash

05-12-21-26-33

(five, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Lotto America

04-17-23-37-38, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $19,250,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

