Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

04-12-18-26, Cash Ball: 7

(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: seven)

