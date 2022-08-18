Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

2021 Season Recap: Sam spent last year slinging the ball for Santa Monica Junior College out in …wait for it….Santa Monica, CA. The Knoxville native played for well known Alcoa High in Tennessee up until his Junior season, throwing for over 1,400yds and 21TDs helping them win their fifth straight State Championship in 2019. Looking to see some new competition the Tennessee native went out west and enrolled at Venice High School, but had his season cut out from under him with COVID. After turning some heads last year in JUCO, playing at 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-California level, schools took notice, including Ole Miss and Kentucky among others. But Vaulton ended up choosing the Cards to further his career. His local QB mentor out in California thought that was a good idea as well. You may have heard of him….a Mr. Steve Clarkson. See some highlights below.

