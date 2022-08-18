ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

6-2-4-2, Fireball: 4

(six, two, four, two; Fireball: four)

