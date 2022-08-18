ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. How back-to-school chalkboard signs could put your …. New Elizabeth River Project lab will have formula …. Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite …. First community clinic for monkeypox vaccine will …. Operation School...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

The Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg

“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third …”. Shouts of “Treason!” interrupted Patrick Henry, as he spoke to the Virginia House of Burgesses in Williamsburg. “… may profit by their example,” he concluded. It may or may not have been what...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Wine, Women and Fishing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

Celebration for Second JCC DMV Select Location

James City County Treasurer Jennifer Tomes and staff recently celebrated the opening of the DMV Select at the County’s Government Center. State DMV Select Director, Barry Browning, presented the office with a Virginia state flag and a US flag that were flown above the capitol in Richmond to recognize the occasion. The DMV Select office officially opened on Aug. 3, 2020. The ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Are teacher salaries keeping up with inflation?

NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers returning to the classroom are learning a tough lesson: their sluggish salaries will struggle this year to keep up with soaring inflation. Nationally, on average, teachers make $2,150 less than they did a decade ago, when adjusted for inflation. In Hampton Roads, we compared starting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Worldwide “Gloucester Day” Scheduled For September 3

GLOUCESTER – As with many places in the United States, Gloucester County can trace its roots to England. After all, it was named for Henry Stuart, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King Charles I. The two localities have maintained a relationship since Gloucester, VA,...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit

Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

