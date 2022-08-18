Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. How back-to-school chalkboard signs could put your …. New Elizabeth River Project lab will have formula …. Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite …. First community clinic for monkeypox vaccine will …. Operation School...
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
sancerresatsunset.com
The Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg
“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third …”. Shouts of “Treason!” interrupted Patrick Henry, as he spoke to the Virginia House of Burgesses in Williamsburg. “… may profit by their example,” he concluded. It may or may not have been what...
WAVY News 10
CC: Wine, Women and Fishing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
jamescitycountyva.gov
Celebration for Second JCC DMV Select Location
James City County Treasurer Jennifer Tomes and staff recently celebrated the opening of the DMV Select at the County’s Government Center. State DMV Select Director, Barry Browning, presented the office with a Virginia state flag and a US flag that were flown above the capitol in Richmond to recognize the occasion. The DMV Select office officially opened on Aug. 3, 2020. The ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.
Are teacher salaries keeping up with inflation?
NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers returning to the classroom are learning a tough lesson: their sluggish salaries will struggle this year to keep up with soaring inflation. Nationally, on average, teachers make $2,150 less than they did a decade ago, when adjusted for inflation. In Hampton Roads, we compared starting...
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
According to police, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
peninsulachronicle.com
Worldwide “Gloucester Day” Scheduled For September 3
GLOUCESTER – As with many places in the United States, Gloucester County can trace its roots to England. After all, it was named for Henry Stuart, the Duke of Gloucester, who was the third son of King Charles I. The two localities have maintained a relationship since Gloucester, VA,...
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
Plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264 approved by Virginia Beach City Council
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
Critically Missing Adult Alert cancelled for woman in VB
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney urges those with info about shootings to come forward
As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, the Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.
1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
Navy plans to remove 400 trees in Norfolk, citing safety concerns and risks
Navy officials say the trees pose an immediate safety risk for aircraft using a particular runway at Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk, as well as to residents in the nearby neighborhoods.
Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum leap with fiber optic loop set to be built in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The organizers of the Regional Connectivity Ring, a 119-mile loop of fiber optic cable that will put five local cities in the fast lane of broadband data transport, say the project is getting ready to move forward. The loop will connect with transatlantic undersea cables that come ashore at Virginia Beach, […]
