wpsdlocal6.com
Paving of KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County planned for Monday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has an ongoing work zone lane restriction on KY 1550/Wiswell Road west of Murray in Calloway County for construction of a school turn lane. This work zone lane restriction at KY 1550/Wiswell Road mile point 2.7 is to allow the construction of...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 358/Hinkleville Rd in Ballard County to close for paving
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 358/Hinkleville Road in Ballard County on Monday, August 22 or Tuesday, August 23. KY 358/Hinkleville Road will be closed during the daytime south of LaCenter between mile point 7.72 and mile point...
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Pkwy in Calvert City starts Monday
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Paducah and Louisville Railroad plans to close a section of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in Calvert City starting Monday, August 22. KY 1523/Industrial Parkway will be closed near the Arkema, Inc., Calvert City facility to allow reconstruction of a rail crossing at mile point 3.72. This extended closure of KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is west of the KY 95/Main Street intersection.
kbsi23.com
Water woes ease in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – The water crisis for Marion, Kentucky may soon be coming to an end. It all started several months ago after a levee broke at Lake George during some reconstruction work. Since then, the city has been struggling to get water for its residents. The National...
wpsdlocal6.com
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky
MURRAY, KY — They're giving back to those who gave to them. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies — like hygiene kits and medical supplies — will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The...
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Marion lifts boil water advisory
MARION, KY- The city of Marion announced their boil water advisory has been lifted. As the water crisis continues, the city is asking residents to continue to work on conserving as much water as possible. Studies are being done by Paducah-based engineering firm Bacon, Farmer, Workman Engineering & Testing Inc....
wkdzradio.com
Man Found After Drowning In Lake Barkley
The body of a Texas man who drowned at Lake Barkley Marina Thursday has been located Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called around 4 pm Thursday for 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, that was last seen jumping off of a pontoon boat near the Lake Barkley Marina.
Texas man drowns in Kentucky lake
The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Broadcast
Watch to see who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! One lucky Mayfield woman has won a three bedroom, 2 and 2 half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah!
KFVS12
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
KFVS12
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County have confirmed a southern Illinois man who went missing last night has been found dead. The Madison County dispatch tells KFVS that 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., was found dead. Blair reportedly left Johnson County, Ill. on Wednesday. Authorities...
14news.com
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
Wave 3
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closing ceremony for American Legion building in Mayfield held after the December tornado destroyed structure
MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building. It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield. More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post. The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others...
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
wpsdlocal6.com
8/19 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Aug. 19. Mayfield 36, Graves County 0. Murray 34, Crittenden County 27. Christian County 18, Caldwell County 9. Marshall County 54, Ballard Memorial 0. Trigg County 42, Todd Central 26. Henderson County 61, Calloway County 6.
