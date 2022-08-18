Pittsburgh police searching for vehicle after armed carjacking in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a vehicle after an armed carjacking on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Shady Avenue at 8:15 p.m.

According to a release, a vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers and Howe streets.

Police are searching for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate, with the plate number FMZ4144.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (412)323-7800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

