Pittsburgh police searching for vehicle after armed carjacking in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a vehicle after an armed carjacking on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of Shady Avenue at 8:15 p.m.
According to a release, a vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers and Howe streets.
Police are searching for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate, with the plate number FMZ4144.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (412)323-7800.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0