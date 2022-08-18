Read full article on original website
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
kelo.com
One dead in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
T&A Auto Service back-to-school 20-point inspection special
Most of us have been driving cars since we were teenagers. We don’t know about you, but we can’t even imagine living without our cars. The unfortunate truth, however, is that our car can fail us every now and then. Mark Compson with T&A Auto Service knows how frustrating it can be when your car breaks down just when you need it the most. That’s why he wants to be your new friend to go-to for auto repairs. And knowing him and his team couldn’t come at a more convenient time, just when we are getting ready to resume the Back to School routine and are sending our older kids off to college with a car of their own.
KELOLAND TV
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: Football season returns, New athletic facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season is officially here, and in this week’s SportsZone Saturday we take a look at what you can expect for this year’s season. We also have a story on two high school football programs that have new facilities. Then later, we...
ktwb.com
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
wnax.com
Names Released in Hanson County Fatal Crash
A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
