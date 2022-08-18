ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?

On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Cars
City
Lead, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
newscenter1.tv

Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shorter days are coming into their own

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Henry
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One dead in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Sail#The End Of Summer#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Vehicles
KELOLAND TV

T&A Auto Service back-to-school 20-point inspection special

Most of us have been driving cars since we were teenagers. We don’t know about you, but we can’t even imagine living without our cars. The unfortunate truth, however, is that our car can fail us every now and then. Mark Compson with T&A Auto Service knows how frustrating it can be when your car breaks down just when you need it the most. That’s why he wants to be your new friend to go-to for auto repairs. And knowing him and his team couldn’t come at a more convenient time, just when we are getting ready to resume the Back to School routine and are sending our older kids off to college with a car of their own.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls

Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cars
ktwb.com

Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
BUFFALO RIDGE, SD
wnax.com

Names Released in Hanson County Fatal Crash

A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
SALEM, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy