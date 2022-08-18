Family of seriously injured Utah little leaguer encouraged by progress

A 12-year-old little leaguer from Utah is improving after a tragic accident earlier this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Easton Oliverson, who is on the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara representing Utah in the Little League World Series, fell from a bunk bed Sunday night and suffered significant head injuries.

“No matter what the outcome is it’s still going to be a long road for him,” said Jace Oliverson, Easton's father. “Easton is not out of the woods, we still need those prayers. We still need someone watching over him, protecting him, with the army behind us if those prayers continue then he’s going to continue to progress.”

Oliverson says that Easton was awake on Wednesday, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.

“He was awake enough where I was able to show him a video of Mookie Betts, the tears were just flowing,” said Oliverson. “He was awake enough where we could explain to him what happened.”

The support from around the world has begun to reach Easton, including a series of videos from Los Angeles Dodgers Outfield Mookie Betts and members of the BYU football team.

“Easton’s worthy of all this,” said Jace Oliverson. “But [Easton's mother] and I don’t feel it, don’t feel that we’re worthy for all this love and support. Easton is a remarkable young man that just loves and accepts people.”

FOX 13 News learned on Wednesday that Easton’s brother Brogan has been granted permission to fill a vacant roster spot left for the Snow Canyon team. According to family, Brogan is 10-years-old, but was likely the next person to make the roster regardless of the incident with his brother.

“I am planning on being there at the game to coach, sit those boys down and work with my pitcher and catcher and get them ready for our game plan,” said Oliverson, who’s an assistant coach for the team. He’s thankful for his family support who have flown into Williamsport from across the country, which will allow him to coach on Friday.

“We went from experiencing the highs of highs for a 12 year old boy to then fighting for you life, having tragedy come upon you where it’s like a life or death situation and Easton’s story is a miracle story,” said Oliverson.

