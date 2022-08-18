ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Everything to Know About the MLB Little League Classic

Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which...
MLB
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy