This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Pay increase for San Antonio Metro Health, energy credit proposed in the new city budget
MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 was presented to city council earlier this month. This year the city is noticeably flush with cash due to revenue from CPS Energy. The question before council now is how to use...
news4sanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?
SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
KENS 5
Become a Community Health Worker with these easy steps | Great Day SA
The youth in San Antonio need your help to benefit those in the community. You can do it, and it isn't difficult to make a change. For more information, visit https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/chw.
KSAT 12
‘There’s a new lens to see things through’: City councilwoman reflects on new role as single mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval continues to serve her constituents as she learns to juggle her position on the city council and her new role as a mother. Sandoval glowed with pride as she held baby Isadora, who was born in June. “I’m feeling...
San Antonio proposes increasing starting wages for all civilian employees to $17.50 an hour
SAN ANTONIO — After surveying 5,000 of the city’s civilian employees, city leaders say one of the employees’ top priorities was getting vacancies filled. The City of San Antonio is laying out a plan to accomplish that. In last week’s FY 2023 budget presentation, city manager Erik...
KSAT 12
KSAT Money Q&A: Holiday incubator program to help small businesses explore downtown retail rent-free
SAN ANTONIO – A new incubator program will give San Antonio small businesses a chance to explore retail selling during the holidays without having to pay rent in a downtown space. Centro San Antonio is a local nonprofit that works to make downtown more beautiful, prosperous and playful. “If...
KSAT 12
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
KSAT 12
Grants available for San Antonio businesses impacted by COVID-19, street construction
SAN ANTONIO – The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and street construction projects is why the City of San Antonio is offering $17 million in federal COVID relief funds to local businesses that meet certain criteria. The specific guidelines are detailed on the city’s website. Caitlan Cowart,...
tpr.org
Fronteras: 'The barrio and beyond' — Jaime’s Place bar becomes cornerstone of San Antonio’s historic West Side
An outdoor view of Jaime's Place located on W. Commerce in San Antonio. Owner Jaime Macias opened the bar during the pandmeic and has been a community gathering space since. San Antonio’s near West Side has blossomed in recent years with efforts aimed to conserve and highlight the historic area’s unique culture.
sanantoniomag.com
Locally Built Food Pantries are Helping Fill the Gap in SA Food Deserts
By the end of the week, families at every Harlandale ISD campus will have the ability to pick up a canned good, a jar of peanut butter or even a tube of toothpaste if they need it thanks to standalone food pantries that were added to schools by Community First Health Plans.
King's Mane Barbering hosting annual back to school event with free haircuts, school supplies
SAN ANTONIO — King’s Mane Barbering is hosting their annual Back to School event with free haircuts and school supplies for students, while supplies last. The event is being held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 4963 Stahl Rd., Suite 110. They will be giving away free...
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
Man found dead in downtown San Antonio near Bexar County Justice Center
The man had "major trauma to the back of his head."
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
KSAT 12
Discounted or free internet now available for qualifying San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO – Help is on the way for thousands of San Antonio households that need a home internet connection but can’t afford it. Whether it’s for back-to-school homework, applying for the city’s Ready to Work program, finding jobs online, working from home, accessing telemedicine, setting up a doctor’s appointment, or just staying in touch with friends and family, there’s a federal government program aimed at helping eligible households get connected.
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
KSAT 12
Survey finds nearly 90% of people in San Antonio are cutting back on other expenses due to higher electric bills
SAN ANTONIO – The majority of CPS Energy customers surveyed by KSAT said they are seeing pricier electricity bills than usual, which is causing them to cut back on other expenses in order to cover the cost. A total of 667 readers and viewers participated in the survey that...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
