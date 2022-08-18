ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
KGET

Man armed with rock in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say attempted to break into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot at after approaching an officer while armed with a rock has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Martiano Jimenez on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace […]
Bakersfield Now

Police search for residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a residential burglary suspect south of Columbus Street. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on August 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30...
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Martiniano Jimenez attempted to break into a house in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way, early in the morning on August 15. Police...
KGET

Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
KGET

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KGET

Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
Fox40

Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population but comprising an enormous 200 square miles?
