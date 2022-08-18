Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
Man armed with rock in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say attempted to break into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot at after approaching an officer while armed with a rock has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Martiano Jimenez on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace […]
delanonow.com
McFarland Police continue to investigate the Tuesday shooting death of a man on 3rd Street, awaiting Coroner’s report to identify victim
Officials are awaiting the completion of the Kern County Coroner’s report to identify man. After a report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday, officers arrived at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot after an attempted car robbery in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say. Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Police search for residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a residential burglary suspect south of Columbus Street. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on August 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30...
Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29. The shooting occurred Sunday evening […]
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Martiniano Jimenez attempted to break into a house in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way, early in the morning on August 15. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
Tragic loss: Killing of Christine Medina comes weeks after her mother died of cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The daughter and the sister of Christine Medina — the woman who was shot and killed last week in central Bakersfield — tell 17 News Friday about the life that taken from them too soon. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, was shot and killed outside her home on 1st Street on Aug. […]
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days later, Bakersfield police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
Man charged in Lake Isabella child’s death makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella appeared in court Wednesday where his arraignment was postponed so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him. Jeffrey Sullins, 30, is due back in court Aug. 24 to […]
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
Man who died in Bakersfield apartment explosion identified
There are new developments concerning the explosion that happened at a local apartment complex in Downtown Bakersfield in June.
Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
Man arrested after being found near Frontier High School with a gun
Another local school had to be put on lockdown after a man was arrested for standing near the parking lot of Frontier High School with a gun.
Fox40
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population but comprising an enormous 200 square miles?
Comments / 1