Storms become widespread Sunday afternoon and evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking towards Sunday, it looks like we could see multiple rounds of rain. Models are indicating scattered to widespread storms will be possible. If we see any locations get storms training we could see some isolated flooding concerns. As we go into next week, a cold...
The Post and Courier
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
Large fire rips through Lexington home on Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say the homeowner walked away uninjured from a house fire that temporarily closed a neighborhood road in Lexington on Saturday morning. According to Lexington Police, the fire happened on Hunters Ridge Drive inside the town limits near North Lake Drive. As Lexington Fire Service battled the blaze, police announced around 7 a.m. that Hunters Ridge Road was temporarily shut down from the 100 block to the 300 block.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake hits Anderson County, USGS says
HOMELAND PARK, S.C. — An earthquake rattled the Upstate on Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.11 quake hit at 2 a.m. and was centered about four miles southeast of Homeland Park in Anderson County. Experts call series of SC earthquakes an 'earthquake swarm'. The South Carolina...
wach.com
Man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A man is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 9:30 last night on the 3300 block of Broad River Road. There they found a man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Once EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Exit 73A
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Crash on I-20 delayed westbound traffic Friday. SCDOT said the crash closed the right lane at around 11:47 a.m. near exit 73A Friday. As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes had reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or...
Eastbound I-20 lane closed for repairs over Wateree River
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Motorists on I-20 in Kershaw County should use caution near mile marker 96, near Lugoff, as repair operations are underway. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed one eastbound lane of the bridge across the Wateree River for repairs. SCDOT reports there is...
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills 1, closes lanes for hours
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on I-26 in Newberry County that shut down several eastbound lanes and at least one on the westbound side has been cleared but took one life late Saturday night. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity
Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
wach.com
Local apartment complex giving residents short eviction notice
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Friday morning residents at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes awoke to find eviction notices taped to their front doors. The notice states a mandatory evacuation requires residents to move out of their apartments in three days. WACH Fox News was at the complex on Saturday, but was...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington opens 48 hundred square foot animal barn
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Together with the Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Animal Services celebrated a new facility to help large animals. The departments cut the ribbon on a new 48 hundred square foot barn that is able to accommodate larger animals like horses, cows, pigs and other domestic farm animals.
WLTX.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed along a major highway early Tuesday morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 53-year-old Milton Timothy Decker of Columbia was walking across Sunset Boulevard near Saluda Woods Place in West Columbia around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit.
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
