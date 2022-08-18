Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
WLOS.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit donates hundreds of backpacks to foster families in western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As the school year approaches, one North Carolina man is making sure every student is ready for the first day. Fostering Hopes NC is a nonprofit organization that focuses on foster parent recruitment and retention. Alex Williams created this organization and believes back to school is...
my40.tv
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
my40.tv
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
my40.tv
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
my40.tv
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Citizens work with local land trust to bring ‘green cemetery’ to Polk County
SALUDA – Sarah Lasswell, a casket maker out of Asheville, recently has been working with the Saluda Community Land Trust (SCLT) and other local citizens to bring a Green Cemetery to Polk County, a cemetery that offers a burial option with minimal environmental impact. Despite “green” burial being an...
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
my40.tv
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 year after storm devastated Haywood County, volunteers continue to rebuild homes
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — On Aug. 17, 2021, Jeremy Hill had just picked up his 7-year-old son from school when it started to rain. The rain picked up in intensity, and the Pigeon River, which Hill couldn't even see from his front steps, began to climb over the ledge and pour into his neighborhood in Canton.
wvlt.tv
Haywood Co. woman recaps challenging year after losing home in flood
CANTON, NC. (WVLT) - For many, the lingering impact of flooding in Haywood Co. still remains. Flooding that led to six deaths and some that survived the high waters having to start all over again. Cheri Mincey lived in a mobile home right next to the Little Pigeon River, and...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Mt. Mitchell, NC
This week we’re throwing it back to a post from August 1, 2015. I had recently made my first visit to the highest point east of the Rockies and was excited to share this place with all my fellow North Georgians. Since then I have camped and hiked all over this peak and ones surrounding it, including one snow summit in early 2020. It will always remain one of my favorite places in the southeast and I hope you get the chance to visit one day.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Marion, NC USA
I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville police are searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Update: Officials say Warner has been located and is safe.) Hendersonville police are searching for a woman who they say has dementia. According to the Hendersonville police, Helen Warner, 72, was last seen Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court. She is...
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
my40.tv
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
