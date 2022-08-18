ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, CA

Six Rivers Complex: 26,060 acres, 51% contained

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Fire crews are making headway on containing the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, which has grown 60 more acres since this morning. As of 9 p.m. Aug. 18, the fire is 26,060 acres and is 51% contained. Earlier today, officials reported fire activity was minimal...
255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 255 new cases of the virus. The residents hospitalized include a person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported as of Aug. 17.
Manila man arrested after assault and attempted carjacking

MANILA, Calif. — A man was arrested after a reported assault on the evening of Aug. 17 in Manila. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault around 7:50 p.m. at a home on Stamps Lane and found a damaged vehicle belonging to the victim, an unidentified woman.
Domestic disturbance suspect arrested after hiding from deputies

HYDESVILLE, Calif. — According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, one suspect was arrested yesterday after hiding from deputies that were trying to locate him for a domestic disturbance call. On Thursday around 2:09 p.m., the HSCO was dispatched to the 3300 block of Highway 36 in Hydesville for...
HYDESVILLE, CA
Humboldt County Fair kicks off with free admission for kids

FERNDALE, Calif. — The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair kicked off with free admission for kids under 12-years-old. The fair runs every day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, with a single break on Aug. 23 Each day will have a special event, including a chili cook-off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Tensions rise at Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting

ARCATA, Calif. — At Wednesday night's Arcata City Council meeting, the conversation about Arcata's Gateway Plan got heated between councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman when discussing whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in the discussion as someone who owns property near the district. The back-and-forth...
Charity golf tournament to support local nonprofits in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — The Community Access Project for Eureka Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a golf tournament to raise funds for two local nonprofit organizations. The tournament will be held on Sept. 17 at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. The golf charity event will...
