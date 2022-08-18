Anne Stamps, 81, of Woodville, died August 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Detroit, MI on October 18, 1940 to the late James Howard Obey and Carol Aldrich Obey. Cynthia was born in Detroit, grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School. She attended Fairmont State College in WV where she met her husband, Raymond Thompson Stamps of 62 years. Cynthia earned her associates degree from NOVA. She was a model with Atlantic City Models Guild and in New York City.

