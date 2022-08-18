ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Anne Stamps, 81, Died; Westport Community Theater Actress, Former Westporter

Anne Stamps, 81, of Woodville, died August 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Detroit, MI on October 18, 1940 to the late James Howard Obey and Carol Aldrich Obey. Cynthia was born in Detroit, grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School. She attended Fairmont State College in WV where she met her husband, Raymond Thompson Stamps of 62 years. Cynthia earned her associates degree from NOVA. She was a model with Atlantic City Models Guild and in New York City.
Westport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest Hits the Beach September 17th

Westport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest washes onshore this year, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Compo Beach from 3pm to 7pm, with an in-person event, as well as a drive-through option. Around 1,200 ticket holders will dine by the water at the hotly anticipated rain or shine event, Westport Rotary’s main fundraiser, which sells out every year. LobsterFest is a signature community gathering, an excellent way to support local philanthropic activities while celebrating the transition from Summer to Fall.
Governor: Stage 3 Drought Declared for Upper Counties

Governor Ned Lamont [Thursday] announced that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut (Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland) will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 5; Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Down

The State Department of Public Health reported 5 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 9.88% while 329 people remain hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,691 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 39 deaths. State Daily Test...
