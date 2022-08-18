Read full article on original website
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB・
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Is the hot dog straw the future of ballpark fads?
What is the line between genius and madness, between hero and villain? How can we tell the difference between a Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, and Rear Admiral Bradley Fiske and his obsolete reading machine?. Why are we asking these questions today, on a website devoted to baseball?...
MLB
Big piece of Royals' future has arrived
KANSAS CITY -- The first day Drew Waters joined the Royals’ organization, a day after Kansas City acquired him and two other Minor Leaguers from the Braves for this year’s No. 35 overall pick in the MLB Draft, he sat down with Royals hitting coordinator Drew Saylor and the hitting coaches with Triple-A Omaha.
MLB
Correa sees himself playing for Twins 'for a long time'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa entered free agency for the first time last season and could become a free agent again this coming offseason, but he said on Tuesday he wants to remain with the Twins. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Astros on Tuesday with a single in the seventh to break up Houston's no-no bid started by Justin Verlander.
MLB
In return to Houston, Correa remembers 'all the great moments'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa was introduced before the crowd at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, getting the kind of roaring standing ovation you’d expect from a local hero. Correa, as usual, soaked up the moment, flashed his bright smile and joined with the fans in reliving some of his greatest memories of playing with the Astros being shown during a video tribute on the big screen.
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
MLB
Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'
BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
MLB
Blast off: Astros' Lee connects for three homers
With his club beginning a road trip in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, it's only appropriate Korey Lee hit the jackpot. With a final score befitting a football game, the No. 7 Astros prospect left his mark by homering three times and driving in a career-high five runs to power Triple-A Sugar Land past Las Vegas, 23-8 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Space Cowboys cleared the fences a franchise-record nine times and tallied 21 hits, 12 for extra bases.
MLB
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
MLB
Eyeing future, Tatis to get shoulder surgery
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. will have surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, he said Tuesday -- a surprise reversal of his decision to avoid surgery last offseason. Speaking with reporters for the first time since his suspension, Tatis was contrite, offering apologies to his teammates,...
MLB
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason
DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
MLB
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
MLB
The significance behind this reliever's ink
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Veteran reliever Jake McGee doesn’t have to look far for motivation when he takes the mound. Permanently inked on his fingers are reminders...
MLB
Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company
DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
