WLFI.com
Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game is a home run
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some familiar faces in Greater Lafayette were playing for a purpose at Loeb Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game was all fun and games as local legends took to the field to play for a good cause. Some of those players included Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, U.S. Rep. Chris Campbell, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, and WLFI's very own Chad Evans.
WLFI.com
Joyful Journey to host Celebrity Softball Game, HR Derby on Sunday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Familiar faces from Greater Lafayette will be taking the field at Loeb Stadium this weekend for the inaugural Joyful Journey Classic. The classic will feature a home run derby followed by a celebrity softball game. Participants include West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis, Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, and News 18's own, Chad Evans.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Elks fill Fox Prairie with record number of golfers
The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.
readthereporter.com
Millers hold off Marauders in decisive victory
NOBLESVILLE – It was assumed before the kickoff that the Week 1 Noblesville-Mount Vernon could turn into a game like it did last season in Fortville that saw 93 points scored (57-36) in a win for the Millers. This game had slightly less scoring and both offenses showed just...
Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
WNDU
5 injured in Cass County crash
The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. Riley picks up 18-14 win over Gary West on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending...
Students share Purdue University dorm concerns ahead of fall semester
As Purdue University students get set to start classes on Monday, some are left with less-than-ideal living conditions.
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
casscountyonline.com
Schools in Cass County, Indiana
Administration Building100 S. Main St.Walton (574) 626-2525. Little Kings Preschool6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Elementary6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Jr. Sr. High School6422 IN-218Walton (574) 626-2511.
WLFI.com
Rotary International hosts 5th Annual Ice Cream Crawl
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ice cream lovers got to hop around the Greater Lafayette area to enjoy their favorite treat at several ice cream shops Saturday afternoon. Rotary International hosted the 5th annual Ice Cream Crawl, with all proceeds benefiting Girl Scouts and Imagination Library. The fees were $25 per family, or $10 per person.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Indiana
The job market in Indianapolis has been growing over the past few years. No doubt, it’s expected to keep growing. Looking for your first job or a new career after many years? The highest-paid jobs in Indiana are your best bet at making a lot of money. Are you...
Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium during concert, witness says
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was in the second row […]
indyschild.com
You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
