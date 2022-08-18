The Noblesville Elks’ 36th annual golf outing benefiting cancer research was a bigger success than anticipated. The event was held Saturday morning at Fox Prairie Golf Course, 8465 E. 196th St., Noblesville. The largest fundraiser to date had 50 teams of four golfers each and began with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. So many people signed up that the Elks had to rent an extra nine holes, thus taking the entire 27-hole facility.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO