Westport, CT

WestfairOnline

Greenwich Medical Spa plans tri-state expansion through acquisitions

For the past 17 years, Greenwich Medical Spa (GMS) has offered a full suite of nonsurgical facial treatments, medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring treatments, laser hair removal and an acne clinic that claims a 90% success rate within three-to-four months. Last month, GMS announced its acquisition of MedSpa1064 in Glastonbury for an undisclosed sum.
GLASTONBURY, CT
westportlocal.com

Governor: Stage 3 Drought Declared for Upper Counties

Governor Ned Lamont [Thursday] announced that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut (Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland) will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut

In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Yale doctor on how old TB vaccine prevents COVID-19 in a study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) A vaccination developed decades ago to fight tuberculosis could hold clues into fending off future virus outbreaks like COVID-19. The BCG vaccine, for tuberculosis, was given in a study to people with type 1 diabetes, to see if it could prevent COVID-19 infections in them. The study while small, around 100 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Anne Stamps, 81, Died; Westport Community Theater Actress, Former Westporter

Anne Stamps, 81, of Woodville, died August 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Detroit, MI on October 18, 1940 to the late James Howard Obey and Carol Aldrich Obey. Cynthia was born in Detroit, grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School. She attended Fairmont State College in WV where she met her husband, Raymond Thompson Stamps of 62 years. Cynthia earned her associates degree from NOVA. She was a model with Atlantic City Models Guild and in New York City.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments

Alleged ​“pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford senior affordable housing in ‘great need’ of roof repairs clears first hurdle for $90K

NEW MILFORD — A senior affordable housing complex in town may get federal funding for extensive roof repair. At a recent Town Council meeting, $90,000 was unanimously approved from the town’s American Rescue Plan funding for repairs to the Butter Brook Hill Apartments’ roofs. The finance board, followed by voters, must give final approval.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fatal accident in Westchester

Fatal accident in Westchester

TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
GREENBURGH, NY
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

