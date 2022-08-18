Read full article on original website
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
celebsbar.com
Chicago Police Investigating Whether Officer Made Racist, Anti-Gay Posts
WFLD.The person claims to have voted for Trump three times in the 2020 election because “Chicago has a relaxed voting system.” The officer also appeared to advocate for armed insurrection, claiming that American cities “are not worth fighting for.”“I’ll leave here and shoulder a rifle in the woods if it ever comes to that,” the user wrote.That same user started a new thread on Tuesday asking for more questions, this time including a photo of an obscured police ID and a gay slur in the title.
fox32chicago.com
YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's office disabled
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's Office was disabled Friday. The account is used to provide public access to court proceedings. The office was notified by Google that it was disabled due to ‘unspecified violations of unspecified YouTube Community Guidelines.’. According to the...
cwbchicago.com
College coach forged employment records so electronic monitoring participants could move around the city, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach forged employment records so people on electronic monitoring (EM) for pending criminal cases could move around the city for jobs they didn’t really have. According to public records, the college system fired Edmond Pryor, 42, in 2019 following an unrelated...
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
warricknews.com
Residents frustrated by limits on public comment
MERRILLVILLE — There was almost no discussion about ordinances calling for the closure of the Town Court and to establish a new personnel policy during the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, but the topics were on the minds of many at the session. The council on July 26 approved...
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
Arne Duncan: ‘Police ineffectiveness is one of the biggest drivers of violence’
Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education and past CEO of Chicago Public Schools, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what’s driving the gun violence in the city, and what possible solutions can be put in place to deter young people from a life of crime. Arne Duncan is now managing partner […]
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say
SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
nbc15.com
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
