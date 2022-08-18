ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
CHICAGO, IL
celebsbar.com

Chicago Police Investigating Whether Officer Made Racist, Anti-Gay Posts

WFLD.The person claims to have voted for Trump three times in the 2020 election because “Chicago has a relaxed voting system.” The officer also appeared to advocate for armed insurrection, claiming that American cities “are not worth fighting for.”“I’ll leave here and shoulder a rifle in the woods if it ever comes to that,” the user wrote.That same user started a new thread on Tuesday asking for more questions, this time including a photo of an obscured police ID and a gay slur in the title.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's office disabled

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's Office was disabled Friday. The account is used to provide public access to court proceedings. The office was notified by Google that it was disabled due to ‘unspecified violations of unspecified YouTube Community Guidelines.’. According to the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
warricknews.com

Residents frustrated by limits on public comment

MERRILLVILLE — There was almost no discussion about ordinances calling for the closure of the Town Court and to establish a new personnel policy during the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, but the topics were on the minds of many at the session. The council on July 26 approved...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Person
Madeline Miller
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
CHICAGO, IL
#Flossmoor Village Board#The Village Board
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI

